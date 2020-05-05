Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > UK to test COVID-19 tracing app on the Isle of Wight this week

UK to test COVID-19 tracing app on the Isle of Wight this week

Reuters India Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Britain will start testing its own COVID-19 tracing app on the Isle of Wight from Tuesday, hoping that the technology in combination with more testing and tracking will help limit transmission of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures

Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures 01:02

 NHS bosses have urged the public to download the new contact-tracing app to help to ease lockdown measures and save lives. The smartphone app begins testing on the Isle of Wight this week as a new part of the Government’s test, track and trace strategy and will be central to its efforts in slowing...

Recent related videos from verified sources

All you need to know from the May 4 UK coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the May 4 UK coronavirus briefing

A round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Matt Hancock announced a pilot of a track and trace app will begin on the Isle of Wight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Invasive species may thrive without wildlife reserves' intervention [Video]

Invasive species may thrive without wildlife reserves' intervention

Debbie Tann, chief executive of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, explains the problems facing nature reserves during the coronavirus crisis. Donations are down and Ms Tann expects that her..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NHS coronavirus app to be trialled on Isle of Wight this week and rolled out nationally 'by end of May

A new NHS app to help trace those who have come into contact with coronavirus will be rolled out later this month, the government has said.
Independent

UK will begin testing its COVID-19 tracking app this week

The UK will begin testing its COVID-19 tracking app this week. To start, the National Health Service (NHS) will pilot the app on the Isle of Wight, along with...
engadget

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ferguson2811

Jayfer55 #DissolveTheUnion RT @scotgov: Watch FM @NicolaSturgeon outline 'test, trace, isolate' - the testing, contact tracing and supported isolation approach we'll… 37 seconds ago

Carolyn_Ten

CarolynTH RT @AllisonCGardner: Have to day, app is more disappointing than even I thought it would be, not based on positive test results but on a se… 18 minutes ago

AllisonCGardner

Dr Allison Gardner Have to day, app is more disappointing than even I thought it would be, not based on positive test results but on a… https://t.co/EqE1zC2shV 19 minutes ago