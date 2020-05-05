Global  

Here’s How Google-Apple Contact Tracing App Will Work

Fossbytes Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Coronavirus has emerged as one of the biggest threats to the world. To tackle the spread of the virus efficiently, Google and Apple have joined hands. The two tech giants are partnering to create a contact tracing app that will track those who are exposed to the virus. Today, both companies shared how the contact tracing app will work […]

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures

Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures 01:02

 NHS bosses have urged the public to download the new contact-tracing app to help to ease lockdown measures and save lives. The smartphone app begins testing on the Isle of Wight this week as a new part of the Government’s test, track and trace strategy and will be central to its efforts in slowing...

All you need to know from the May 4 UK coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the May 4 UK coronavirus briefing

A round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Matt Hancock announced a pilot of a track and trace app will begin on the Isle of Wight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia [Video]

COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia

As governments use technology to track the spread of COVID-19, Al Jazeera look at concerns about privacy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:15Published

Apple and Google release first seed of COVID-19 exposure notification API for contact tracing app developers

Apple and Google have released the very first version of their exposure notification API, which they previously called the contact tracing API . This is a...
What is COVIDSafe, Australia's controversial new contact tracing app?

The new COVIDSafe app aims to improve the tracing of COVID-19 cases and the people they come in contact with.
