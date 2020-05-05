Various retailers clear out 13-inch MacBook Pro inventory with up to $400 off

Global  

9to5Toys Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
One day after Apple introduced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon and B&H are now clearing out previous-generation models. Deals start at *$1,099* with free shipping for all. At B&H, you can take upwards of *$400 off* various upgraded configurations. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Apple announces new 13-inch Macbook Pro with magic keyboard

Apple announces new 13-inch Macbook Pro with magic keyboard 01:10

 Apple on Monday announced a new edition of the MacBook with a 13-inch screen and magic keyboard. According to The Verge, the new MacBook Pro features optional Intel 10th-Gen processors and its starting price has been pegged at USD 1,299. The upgrade also means the end of an era as Apple no longer...

