Various retailers clear out 13-inch MacBook Pro inventory with up to $400 off

One day after Apple introduced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon and B&H are now clearing out previous-generation models. Deals start at *$1,099* with free shipping for all. At B&H, you can take upwards of *$400 off* various upgraded configurations. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.



