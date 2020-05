One of B.C.'s most destructive wildfires was most likely caused by a smoker, investigations find Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

One of the most destructive wildfires in B.C. history was most likely caused by a person who had been smoking, the B.C. Wildfire Service revealed Monday, though officials say there is not enough evidence to lay charges. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this