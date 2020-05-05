Microsoft shifts Windows 10X towards more of a Chrome OS competitor

Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Microsoft confirmed yesterday that it’s reprioritizing its Windows 10X development to focus on regular single-screen devices. The Windows variant was originally intended to run on new dual-screen hardware, but sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans say the company wants to shift the operating system to launch first on secure and portable laptop-shaped devices.



Changes to Windows 10X include a simplified interface, an updated Start menu, multitasking improvements, and a method for running apps in a special container for performance and security. At the heart of 10X is Microsoft’s overall goal to create a stripped back, streamlined, and modern cloud-powered version of Windows.



