Microsoft shifts Windows 10X towards more of a Chrome OS competitor

The Verge Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Microsoft shifts Windows 10X towards more of a Chrome OS competitorMicrosoft confirmed yesterday that it’s reprioritizing its Windows 10X development to focus on regular single-screen devices. The Windows variant was originally intended to run on new dual-screen hardware, but sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans say the company wants to shift the operating system to launch first on secure and portable laptop-shaped devices.

Changes to Windows 10X include a simplified interface, an updated Start menu, multitasking improvements, and a method for running apps in a special container for performance and security. At the heart of 10X is Microsoft’s overall goal to create a stripped back, streamlined, and modern cloud-powered version of Windows.

This simplification has put Windows 10X devices on a path to...
