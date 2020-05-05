Global  

Daniel Radcliffe and other stars are reading chapters of the first Harry Potter book on video with the audio available on Spotify

The Verge Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Spotify

The first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is becoming even easier to access. Various celebrities, including Daniel Radcliffe, Stephen Fry, and Eddie Redmayne, are taking turns recording the book’s 17 chapters on video with a chapter being released each week. The video will be available for free on harrypotterathome.com, and the audio will be accessible exclusively on Spotify. The first chapter, read by Radcliffe, went online today.

Other celebrity narrators include Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, David Beckham, and Noma Dumezweni. More stars announcements are coming soon, and chapters will be released through mid-summer. This is a particularly big get for Spotify because last month, Audible announced its...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Daniel Radcliffe returns to Harry Potter in new Spotify series

Daniel Radcliffe returns to Harry Potter in new Spotify series 00:52

 Daniel Radcliffe got to return to his roots and read a chapter from 'Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone' for J.K. Rowling's new online hub 'Harry Potter At Home'.

