Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Golf Peaks, iWriter, and more

It’s time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. On top of on-going deals on the 80’s horror puzzler Slayaway Camp as well as Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020, today’s collection is now ready to go. You’ll find weather apps, music production gear, writing suites, golf puzzlers, and more. Highlights include titles like Golf Peaks, iWriter, KASPAR, Marine Weather Forecast Pro, and more. Your complete list of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals is down below the fold.

