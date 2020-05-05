Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Golf Peaks, iWriter, and more
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () It’s time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. On top of on-going deals on the 80’s horror puzzler Slayaway Camp as well as Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2020, today’s collection is now ready to go. You’ll find weather apps, music production gear, writing suites, golf puzzlers, and more. Highlights include titles like Golf Peaks, iWriter, KASPAR, Marine Weather Forecast Pro, and more. Your complete list of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals is down below the fold.
more…
The post Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Golf Peaks, iWriter, and more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
TOKYO — A Japanese aquarium is asking you to video call its eels for fear of them forgetting who we are.
Sumida Aquarium in Tokyo says that social isolation is even affecting its eels. The claim comes after caretakers spotted garden eels burrowing down into the sand as they passed the...
Today will actually be a pretty nice day with a few afternoon clouds and highs in the mid-upper 60s. It will be the last at/above normal day for quite some time. A cold front moving through during the..