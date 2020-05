𝒌.𝒓🍄 #teamcrystal&jaida what would jojo think if she knew that a 30-year-old man is obsessed with her? @trixiemattel https://t.co/F5bQXZ2uGE 7 minutes ago

🍑&CREAM I remember when I went to Seattle for the first time, my dad knew I was obsessed with twilight so he took me to where they filmed it 😭🥰 9 minutes ago

kat⁷ ↺ BAEKdelight 💘✨ STFUUUU I USED TO BE SO OBSESSED WITH THEM OMGG I SWEAR NONE OF MY FRIENDS KNEW THIS SONG OR OF THEM I JUST ???? i… https://t.co/2xFJr8BaBT 35 minutes ago

Secret Loser Studying other styles. No filter on these because it really loses its effect. I’ve been pretty obsessed with the wo… https://t.co/gn5F377HtG 37 minutes ago

Macabre Monster @izzyccheng I had been obsessed with games since I was like 6 and would draw the characters. But the pivotal moment… https://t.co/u2DjHzxXDW 42 minutes ago

Victoria Conchas I am beyond obsessed with all my new Glitter Daze polishes. I knew my first mani with them had to be a gradient, bu… https://t.co/C11YUqDfJD 1 hour ago