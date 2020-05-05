A majority of coronavirus deaths in the US were in disproportionately black counties

Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Half of all COVID-19 cases and nearly 60 percent of deaths due to the disease in the US occurred in counties that are disproportionately back, according to newly released data that is still being reviewed by scientists. The numbers of COVID-19 diagnoses and deaths are also higher in counties with a bigger proportion of black residents, the new analysis shows.



