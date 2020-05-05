Global  

A majority of coronavirus deaths in the US were in disproportionately black counties

The Verge Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
A majority of coronavirus deaths in the US were in disproportionately black counties

Half of all COVID-19 cases and nearly 60 percent of deaths due to the disease in the US occurred in counties that are disproportionately back, according to newly released data that is still being reviewed by scientists. The numbers of COVID-19 diagnoses and deaths are also higher in counties with a bigger proportion of black residents, the new analysis shows.

Only 22 percent of counties in the United States are disproportionately black, but the people within them have endured the majority of deaths in the country. These findings are the most comprehensive evidence we have yet showing how the novel coronavirus is taking a heavier toll on African Americans since national demographic data on race has so far been incomplete. An accurate...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UK: Black Africans dying at much higher rate than white Britons

UK: Black Africans dying at much higher rate than white Britons 02:58

 Exposure to infection and health risks combined with social inequalities could explain alarming figures, IFS says.

