TACKLIFE’s M1 inflator uses your car’s DC jack to pump up your tires at $26.50

9to5Toys Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
WorldUS (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE M1 Tire Inflator at *$26.58 shipped* with the code *ZNXTETSY* at checkout. Normally closer to $40, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever had to pump up a low car or trailer tire, then you know how annoying that can be without the proper tools. This inflator plugs into your car’s 12V DC jack making it easy to use and super portable. It also works great for pumping up basketballs, footballs, and kickballs while at the field. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

