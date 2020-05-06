Global  

PUBG Mobile Update 0.18.0: Bluehole Mode, Hot Air Balloons, & More

Fossbytes Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
PUBG Mobile Update 0.18.0 has been scheduled to go live on May 7 marking the start of Season 13 in the popular battle royale game. And now, PUBG Mobile has officially released the Patch Notes for the update. The 0.18.0 update requires approximately 1.97 GB storage space on Android and 2.21 GB of storage space on iOS. […]

The post PUBG Mobile Update 0.18.0: Bluehole Mode, Hot Air Balloons, & More appeared first on Fossbytes.
