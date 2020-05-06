Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Fitbit launches its first large-scale study to detect irregular heartbeats

Fitbit launches its first large-scale study to detect irregular heartbeats

engadget Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Fitbit is about to launch its first ever large-scale virtual health study. The Fitbit Heart Study will monitor the heartbeats of hundreds of thousands of users, in a bid to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib), more commonly known as irregular heart rhy...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years: study

Coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years: study 01:44

 MINNEAPOLIS — A report by the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy published last Thursday predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could last from 18 to 24 months. Experts who participated in the study believe the pandemic will not stop until around 60 to 70...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Explainer: Why is the coronavirus so deadly? [Video]

Explainer: Why is the coronavirus so deadly?

TAIPEI — COVID-19 is an airborne disease that spreads in tiny droplets that contain the new coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2. When people inhale contaminated droplets, the virus enters into the nose..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:34Published
This Is the Healthiest Way to Brew Your Coffee [Video]

This Is the Healthiest Way to Brew Your Coffee

This Is the Healthiest Way to Brew Your Coffee A new long-term study from the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology has shown that coffee, if prepared the right way, could be good for you and even..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fitbit launches study to test irregular heartbeat detection of devices

Fitbit Inc on Wednesday launched a virtual study to test if its wearable devices can detect irregular heart rhythms, which could identify a condition called...
Reuters

Algernon Pharmaceuticals receives first ethics approval for Phase 2 Ifenprodil IPF and Chronic Cough Human Study in Australia

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) said it has received ethics approval from the Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital’s Human Research Ethics...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Ric9871Ric

Ric Olsen Fitbit launches its first large-scale study to detect irregular heartbeats https://t.co/bcqmugjo86 via @ric9871ric… https://t.co/bhpU7urHun 22 minutes ago

twood3

twood3 RT @engadget: Fitbit launches its first large-scale study to detect irregular heartbeats https://t.co/dAg70X4YXc https://t.co/8wAErWBPRe 1 hour ago

Martin_Cook_

Martin Cook #Fitbit launches its first large-scale study to detect irregular heartbeats https://t.co/0LxytKdQzm 2 hours ago

latesttoy

LatestToy.com Fitbit launches its first large-scale study to detect irregular heartbeats... 2 hours ago

liamdaly

Liam Daly Fitbit launches its first large-scale study to detect irregular heartbeats https://t.co/CTDIpg9xU8 via @engadget 2 hours ago

MedicalQuack

MedicalQuack Please don't use this, Fitbit is a data miner, get a device not connected to the web for your own sake..RT… https://t.co/BjrAztMbFX 3 hours ago

yahyapatel

yahyatuts RT @Juchtervbergen: #Fitbit #AFib #irregular #heartbeat #study Fitbit launches its first large-scale study to detect irregular heartbeats h… 3 hours ago

Juchtervbergen

European Chamber of Digital Commerce #Fitbit #AFib #irregular #heartbeat #study Fitbit launches its first large-scale study to detect irregular heartbea… https://t.co/Qh0gY5qq2N 3 hours ago