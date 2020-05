Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· What is a supermoon and why do we only see one or two a year?

· The timing has to be just right for a supermoon to occur.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.



Following is a transcript of the video.



Supermoons are a rare type of full moon. They appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than... · What is a supermoon and why do we only see one or two a year?· The timing has to be just right for a supermoon to occur.· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.Following is a transcript of the video.Supermoons are a rare type of full moon. They appear up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than 👓 View full article