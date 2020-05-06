Global  

Tinder to add video dating next quarter, after slowing user growth due to coronavirus

TechCrunch Wednesday, 6 May 2020
Tinder will add a video dating feature in the second quarter of this year, parent company Match announced on Tuesday as part of its Q1 2020 earnings report. The company also detailed the coronavirus impact which slowed Tinder user growth in the quarter, as social distancing requirements and government lockdowns went into effect. Match didn’t […]
 Tinder announced it will be launching a one-to-one in-app video chat service later this year, however details are scarce according to The Verge. This would pave the way to video dating in the future.

Walled Gardens Are Winning The Pandemic: 4C’s Goldman [Video]

Walled Gardens Are Winning The Pandemic: 4C’s Goldman

CHICAGO -  If the coronavirus pandemic was killing businesses, nobody told the big tech platforms. In Q1 results posted this week, Facebook reported returning "stability" in advertising revenue after..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:04Published
This dishwasher cleaning hack is blowing people's minds [Video]

This dishwasher cleaning hack is blowing people's minds

Did you know that you have to actually clean your dishwasher?.According to a TikTok video making the rounds, most dishwashers have a filter that needs to be cleaned relatively often.Public service..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter Reports Record Quarterly User Growth, Adds 14 Million Users in Q1

Twitter Reports Record Quarterly User Growth, Adds 14 Million Users in Q1Twitter is the latest social media company to report a first quarter boost, after it posted record quarterly user growth and topped analyst sales projections on...
The Wrap

Facebook warns of uncertain outlook amid pandemic as first quarter revenues beat forecasts but earnings fall short

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has warned that its outlook for the coming year is “really uncertain” as advertisers pulled back from the social network during the...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •MacRumours.com

