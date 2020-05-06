These 1,000-piece jigsaws are a game, a story, and a puzzle all in one

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Image: Boya Sun / Magic Puzzle Company



There’s nothing new about 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles, so when a jigsaw puzzle goes on Kickstarter, creators have to think outside of the box. Now, the co-founder of Cards Against Humanity has done just that, launching a project that takes a new approach to the classic pastime.



The Magic Puzzle Company is trying to make puzzles that are full of surprises and twists that keep you engaged as much as possible from start to finish. The first three Magic Puzzles are 1,000-piece jigsaws, all featuring original artwork. The three sets have very distinct designs that make them look like unique little worlds featuring tropical vibes, the coziness of small beach town life, and a trippy space-themed aesthetic.



