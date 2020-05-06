A new study shows that GitHub's 50 million users haven't slowed down the pace of software development — but they're putting themselves at higher risk for burnout (MSFT)
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () · From January to March, GitHub found that developer activity stayed consistent or grew slightly from this time last year, a sign that the pandemic hasn't slowed down the pace of software development.
· GitHub is the code-sharing site that's grown to 50 million developers, and that became a part of Microsoft in 2018...