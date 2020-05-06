Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A new study shows that GitHub's 50 million users haven't slowed down the pace of software development — but they're putting themselves at higher risk for burnout (MSFT)

A new study shows that GitHub's 50 million users haven't slowed down the pace of software development — but they're putting themselves at higher risk for burnout (MSFT)

Business Insider Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
A new study shows that GitHub's 50 million users haven't slowed down the pace of software development — but they're putting themselves at higher risk for burnout (MSFT)· From January to March, GitHub found that developer activity stayed consistent or grew slightly from this time last year, a sign that the pandemic hasn't slowed down the pace of software development. 
· GitHub is the code-sharing site that's grown to 50 million developers, and that became a part of Microsoft in 2018...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The new ŠKODA OCTAVIA Driving Video [Video]

The new ŠKODA OCTAVIA Driving Video

Even better, more spacious, safer, more connected and more emotive than ever: with the launch of the fourth generation of its bestseller, ŠKODA has reached new dimensions. The new Octavia is longer..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:19Published
ŠKODA OCTAVIA - Button bar [Video]

ŠKODA OCTAVIA - Button bar

Even better, more spacious, safer, more connected and more emotive than ever: with the launch of the fourth generation of its bestseller, ŠKODA has reached new dimensions. The new Octavia is longer..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Phunware says it is close to winning patent for its systems for enterprise branded application frameworks for mobile

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) revealed that it is close to winning a new patent for its systems and methods for enterprise branded application frameworks for mobile...
Proactive Investors

Australian Potash raises $2 million from share placement; launches $3.15 million rights issue

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has received firm commitments to raise $2 million through a placement of shares at 5 cents each. The bookbuild was oversubscribed...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. A new study shows that GitHub's 50 million users haven't slowed down the pace of software development — but they're… https://t.co/sEYwuezf4d 15 minutes ago

Power2Mind

Power2Mind RT @businessinsider: A new study shows that GitHub's 50 million users haven't slowed down the pace of software development — but they're pu… 36 minutes ago

xgebi

Sarah RT @Principal_IT: A new study shows that GitHub's 50 million users haven't slowed down the pace of software development — but they're putti… 44 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT A new study shows that GitHub's 50 million users haven't slowed down the pace of software development — but they're… https://t.co/fcxvK8rTxb 44 minutes ago

StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC A new study shows that GitHub's 50 million users haven't slowed down the pace of software development — but they're… https://t.co/qZZ5OuGl4o 44 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider A new study shows that GitHub's 50 million users haven't slowed down the pace of software development — but they're… https://t.co/Foe51Lsw61 52 minutes ago