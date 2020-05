Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Tom Cruise is partnering with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX to film the first narrative action movie in outer space.

· Cruise plans to shoot the film on the International Space Station and be transported using a SpaceX rocket.

· SpaceX intends to launch its first manned mission to the International Space Station May 27.

·... · Tom Cruise is partnering with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX to film the first narrative action movie in outer space.· Cruise plans to shoot the film on the International Space Station and be transported using a SpaceX rocket.· SpaceX intends to launch its first manned mission to the International Space Station May 27. 👓 View full article