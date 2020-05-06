Global  

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19624

betanews Wednesday, 6 May 2020
Today is a big day for Microsoft as the firm has announced a number of new hardware devices, including Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2. It has also rolled out yet another new Windows 10 build for Insiders on the Fast ring. SEE ALSO: How and why you should upgrade from Windows 10 Home to Professional Build 19624 is another fairly minor flight. Changes and improvements include: Microsoft is temporarily turning off the new search box in the default apps Settings pages while it works on improving performance and reliability. Microsoft is updating the VPN connection logic based on… [Continue Reading]
