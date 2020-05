Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Peloton bested Wall Street’s high expectations, delivering a huge quarterly earnings report Wednesday that showed revenues climbing 66%. In after-hours trading, the connected fitness company’s stock bounced around rising and dipping below the stock’s previous all-time high. The company posted total revenues of $524.6 million for the quarter, besting estimates of $488.5 million. The company […] 👓 View full article