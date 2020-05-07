Global  

How Lyft intends to navigate and survive COVID-19

Thursday, 7 May 2020
A glimpse at Lyft’s stock price Wednesday, which soared as much as 16.77% after first-quarter earnings were reported, suggested all was well in the ride-hailing company’s world. In this COVID 19-era, “well” is a relative term. Lyft’s net losses did dramatically improve from the year-ago quarter (a loss of $398 million versus $1.1 billion in […]
Wochit Entertainment
Lyft Demand Improved In April, 'Path To Profitability'

Lyft Demand Improved In April, 'Path To Profitability' 00:32

 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected revenue and the ride-hailing company vowed further cost cuts to become profitable, saying ridership hit by the coronavirus pandemic had improved in late April. Shares in Lyft rose over 18% in after-hours trading, but shares are...

