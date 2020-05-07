How Lyft intends to navigate and survive COVID-19

Thursday, 7 May 2020 () A glimpse at Lyft’s stock price Wednesday, which soared as much as 16.77% after first-quarter earnings were reported, suggested all was well in the ride-hailing company’s world. In this COVID 19-era, “well” is a relative term. Lyft’s net losses did dramatically improve from the year-ago quarter (a loss of $398 million versus $1.1 billion in […]
(Reuters) - Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected revenue and the ride-hailing company vowed further cost cuts to become profitable, saying ridership hit by the coronavirus pandemic had improved in late April. Shares in Lyft rose over 18% in after-hours trading, but shares are...
Lyft is driving off with investor love after reporting Wednesday that its steep ridership drop in March is showing signs of stabilizing in recent weeks and that... bizjournals Also reported by •engadget