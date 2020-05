Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Nigerian startup Helium Health sits in a good position during a difficult period, according to its co-founder. The Lagos based healthtech venture is in the black, has batted away acquisition offers, and just raised a $10 million Series A round, CEO Adegoke Olubusi told TechCrunch. The startup offers a product suit that digitizes data, formalizes […] 👓 View full article