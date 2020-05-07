The EU is trying to fix its abysmal cookie consent policy Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



For many internet users, the EU’s cookie consent policies are an aggravating and unavoidable experience when browsing the web. Introduced in 2018 as part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), these notices ask users to agree to being tracked when visiting a site for the first time, but are often misleadingly worded or impossible to refuse. In an effort to make cookie consent more consensual, the EU has published updated guidelines this week banning some of the worst interpretations of these policies.



The biggest change is an end to “cookie walls” which make viewing content contingent on consenting to be tracked. The whole point of the cookie consent policy is to give people a free choice in whether or not their data is... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeFor many internet users, the EU’s cookie consent policies are an aggravating and unavoidable experience when browsing the web. Introduced in 2018 as part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), these notices ask users to agree to being tracked when visiting a site for the first time, but are often misleadingly worded or impossible to refuse. In an effort to make cookie consent more consensual, the EU has published updated guidelines this week banning some of the worst interpretations of these policies.The biggest change is an end to “cookie walls” which make viewing content contingent on consenting to be tracked. The whole point of the cookie consent policy is to give people a free choice in whether or not their data is... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ALEX @lindsaygiles_52 @FriseSally @bbclaurak South Korea 503 people/km2, look how they have performed compared to us. S… https://t.co/FEanBveonZ 4 minutes ago Manchester United News The EU is trying to fix its abysmal cookie consent policy https://t.co/7DFaiJWLIR https://t.co/b4Asw0SC7z 6 minutes ago Dirk Strauss The EU is trying to fix its abysmal cookie consent policy https://t.co/YoJVEtZ339 11 minutes ago The vrge New post: "The EU is trying to fix its abysmal cookie consent policy" https://t.co/ERkCJfiz4J 12 minutes ago BoreroNews TheVerge: The EU is trying to fix its abysmal cookie consent policy https://t.co/uLBcb9AB6u 15 minutes ago Hadi Skeini RT @verge: The EU is trying to fix its abysmal cookie consent policy https://t.co/lIcsnBdbjZ https://t.co/krpQpeFh4X 16 minutes ago Rich Tehrani The EU is trying to fix its abysmal cookie consent policy - The Verge https://t.co/2JTCi1QrDo #Privacy #pii… https://t.co/5joJXmbguU 16 minutes ago Metabloks The EU is trying to fix its abysmal cookie consent policy https://t.co/AKZ3dUO9iq #metabloks 18 minutes ago