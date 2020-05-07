Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > WhatsApp is touting steps taken to cut the viral spread of coronavirus misinformation, but experts question whether it's done enough

WhatsApp is touting steps taken to cut the viral spread of coronavirus misinformation, but experts question whether it's done enough

Business Insider Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
WhatsApp is touting steps taken to cut the viral spread of coronavirus misinformation, but experts question whether it's done enough· WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned encrypted messaging platform, said last month it had seen a 70% drop in "frequently forwarded" messages on its app after enacting limits on use of the feature in response to the spread of coronavirus misinformation.
· But this isn't the first time WhatsApp has dealt with viral misinformation that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years: study [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years: study

MINNEAPOLIS — A report by the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy published last Thursday predicts that the coronavirus pandemic could last from 18 to 24..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:44Published
Fake News: Who starts viral misinformation? [Video]

Fake News: Who starts viral misinformation?

Conspiracy theories and speculation about coronavirus have flooded social media. But who starts these rumours? And who spreads them?

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

170 cybersecurity experts warn that British government's contact tracing app could be used to surveil people even after coronavirus has gone

170 cybersecurity experts warn that British government's contact tracing app could be used to surveil people even after coronavirus has gone· 177 cybersecurity and privacy experts have signed an open letter to the UK government asking it to ensure the contact tracing app it's deploying to track the...
Business Insider

Rep. Schiff wants Google and Twitter to use COVID-19 misinformation warnings

One of the challenges to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is curbing the spread of misinformation. Google, YouTube and Twitter have each taken steps to provide...
engadget Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

DoKscho

The DoK RT @businessinsider: WhatsApp is touting steps taken to cut the viral spread of coronavirus misinformation, but experts question whether it… 52 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider WhatsApp is touting steps taken to cut the viral spread of coronavirus misinformation, but experts question whether… https://t.co/q8Uqoi8TsO 52 minutes ago