WhatsApp is touting steps taken to cut the viral spread of coronavirus misinformation, but experts question whether it's done enough
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () · WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned encrypted messaging platform, said last month it had seen a 70% drop in "frequently forwarded" messages on its app after enacting limits on use of the feature in response to the spread of coronavirus misinformation.
· But this isn't the first time WhatsApp has dealt with viral misinformation that...
One of the challenges to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is curbing the spread of misinformation. Google, YouTube and Twitter have each taken steps to provide... engadget Also reported by •Reuters •FOXNews.com
