AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 chips take the fight to corporate laptops

AMD has hit two home runs with its mobile Ryzen 4000 line, and now it's hoping for a third by moving into corporate laptops.



On Thursday, AMD released three new Ryzen Pro 4000 mobile CPUs with corporate-leaning features such as full memory encryption, fleet manageability, and long shelf life. Release dates for the laptops that will ship with it aren't known, but the company did show off design wins from HP and Lenovo (see end of article).



The new Ryzen Pro 4000 chips—the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U, the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650U and the Ryzen 3 Pro 4450U—have slightly higher model numbers, but slightly lower specs than their consumer counterparts, such as the recently reviewed Ryzen 7 4700U. See more specs in the slide below:



