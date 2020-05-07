Moderna just sped up the timeline for testing its promising coronavirus vaccine. We got the inside story on how the biotech upstart developed the injection in record time.

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· The biotech Moderna developed a potential

· Stephane Bancel, the company's CEO, sat down with Business Insider to discuss the technology platform that drove its speed and how the company hopes to pioneer a new way of developing vaccines.

· "The... · The biotech Moderna developed a potential coronavirus vaccine in record time, zooming past Big Pharma competitors.· Stephane Bancel, the company's CEO, sat down with Business Insider to discuss the technology platform that drove its speed and how the company hopes to pioneer a new way of developing vaccines.· "The 👓 View full article

