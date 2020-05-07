Moderna just sped up the timeline for testing its promising coronavirus vaccine. We got the inside story on how the biotech upstart developed the injection in record time.
Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
· The biotech Moderna developed a potential coronavirus vaccine in record time, zooming past Big Pharma competitors.
· Stephane Bancel, the company's CEO, sat down with Business Insider to discuss the technology platform that drove its speed and how the company hopes to pioneer a new way of developing vaccines.
· "The...