Moderna just sped up the timeline for testing its promising coronavirus vaccine. We got the inside story on how the biotech upstart developed the injection in record time.

Business Insider Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
· The biotech Moderna developed a potential coronavirus vaccine in record time, zooming past Big Pharma competitors.
· Stephane Bancel, the company's CEO, sat down with Business Insider to discuss the technology platform that drove its speed and how the company hopes to pioneer a new way of developing vaccines. 
· "The...
