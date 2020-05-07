Global  

Thursday, 7 May 2020
Elon Musk's family includes a model, several millionaire entrepreneurs, and multiple sets of twins. Here are the members of the Musk family tree. (TSLA)· Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has a large family that includes multiple millionaire entrepreneurs and several sets of twins. 
· Musk, who has been married twice and has five sons, has a new member of the family: a baby boy born Monday with the musician Grimes. 
· Musk also has two siblings, Kimbal and Tosca; his mother,...
News video: Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation of Their Son's Name

Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation of Their Son's Name 00:56

 Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation of Their Son's Name Grimes took to Twitter to explain where the name X Æ A-12 came from. Musk couldn't help jumping in to correct his partner. But it didn't take long for Grimes to put him in his place.

