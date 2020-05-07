Elon Musk's family includes a model, several millionaire entrepreneurs, and multiple sets of twins. Here are the members of the Musk family tree. (TSLA)
Thursday, 7 May 2020
· Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has a large family that includes multiple millionaire entrepreneurs and several sets of twins.
· Musk, who has been married twice and has five sons, has a new member of the family: a baby boy born Monday with the musician Grimes.
· Musk also has two siblings, Kimbal and Tosca; his mother,...