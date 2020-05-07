Microsoft reveals the first Xbox Series X games: Watch every trailer

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

It’s beginning to feel a lot like E3—or at least, as much as it can this year. This morning Microsoft hosted the first of its Xbox 20/20 events, showing off the first ever footage of games running on the upcoming Xbox Series X. (And yes, most of these will make their way to the PC, too.) As a sign of the times, it was...quite an interesting event. No big stage, no crowds, just a bunch of Xbox executives chatting from the most aesthetically pleasing rooms in their house.



Or, if you’re Aaron Greenberg, your “kitchen,” complete with an Xbox Series X fridge.



