Microsoft reveals the first Xbox Series X games: Watch every trailer
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () It’s beginning to feel a lot like E3—or at least, as much as it can this year. This morning Microsoft hosted the first of its Xbox 20/20 events, showing off the first ever footage of games running on the upcoming Xbox Series X. (And yes, most of these will make their way to the PC, too.) As a sign of the times, it was...quite an interesting event. No big stage, no crowds, just a bunch of Xbox executives chatting from the most aesthetically pleasing rooms in their house.
Or, if you’re Aaron Greenberg, your “kitchen,” complete with an Xbox Series X fridge.
Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed In a teaser video for the Xbox Series X gameplay event on May 7, Microsoft revealed the Series X boot animation and sound. The animation was accompanied by the caption, "boot up a new episode of Inside Xbox this Thursday." The new...