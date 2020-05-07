Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Alamo Drafthouse launches Alamo on Demand VOD service

Alamo Drafthouse launches Alamo on Demand VOD service

The Verge Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Alamo Drafthouse launches Alamo on Demand VOD serviceAlamo Drafthouse wants to bring the feeling of independent movie rental stores to people in their homes, launching a video-on-demand service completely curated by Alamo Drafthouse employees.

Alamo on Demand will include a library of films available to both rent and purchase, with titles selected and curated by the company’s programming team. The goal is to “champion innovative and exciting films” beyond the 41 locations its theaters exist in around the country.

The theater chain partnered with Vista Cinema, a cinema management software company, to launch the service. Alamo Drafthouse is also partnering with studios like Sony Pictures Classics in the coming weeks to bring more films to the service on a consistent basis, and it’s “in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Alamo Drafthouse offsets closures with an on-demand movie service

Alamo Drafthouse isn’t rebelling against streaming video while its theaters are closed during the pandemic — in fact, it’s welcoming the concept. The chain...
engadget

Alamo Drafthouse now has its own curated VOD platform, Alamo On Demand

Alamo Drafthouse now has its own curated VOD platform, Alamo On Demand
Polygon


Tweets about this

ukkuntryboy

Tim Dehner Alamo Drafthouse Launches VOD Platform for Curated Favorites, from ‘Parasite’ to ‘Portrait’ https://t.co/d9zHjUCKM7 via @indiewire 7 minutes ago

jfwelsh16

JF Welsh Alamo Drafthouse Launches Curated VOD Platform Alamo On Demand https://t.co/4rcflMSSTL via @Deadline a smart model… https://t.co/A1a3t2ixjO 30 minutes ago

Indie_Film_News

Indie Film News Alamo Drafthouse Launches VOD Platform for Curated Favorites, from ‘Parasite’ to ‘Portrait’ https://t.co/IkWIZDAgTV https://t.co/EuvehnvNGk 38 minutes ago

GrimBlazer

Grim Blazer Alamo Drafthouse Launches VOD Platform for Curated Favorites, from ‘Parasite’ to ‘Portrait’ https://t.co/kjAre2QV2y https://t.co/Uk1jCbmpZF 38 minutes ago

OhMyMithrandir

KATE ⁷ @ Reading Manga RT @ButWhyThoPC: Alamo Drafthouse launches #AlamoOnDemand VOD Platform with First Love, John Wick 3, RGB, Santa Sangre, and more. Get the d… 38 minutes ago

ButWhyThoPC

But Why Tho? Alamo Drafthouse launches #AlamoOnDemand VOD Platform with First Love, John Wick 3, RGB, Santa Sangre, and more. Ge… https://t.co/DPRvrI8ME0 44 minutes ago

gold_adem

Gold Adem Alamo Drafthouse Launches Their Own VOD Platform Chock Full of Cinephile Treats for Purchase and Rental… https://t.co/mj064CsX1v 1 hour ago

florencebauzon5

Florence Bauzon Top story: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Launches On-Demand Platform | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/hf1toqF3PO, see m… https://t.co/wqlbtOzG9Z 1 hour ago