These 11 new games will get free upgrades for the Xbox Series X
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Microsoft is detailing the first games that will support the company’s upcoming Smart Delivery program for cross-generation games between the Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Smart Delivery is Microsoft’s free upgrade program for the Xbox Series X that lets you buy an Xbox One version of a game and get the Xbox Series X version free of charge. It also means you can buy an Xbox Series X game with Smart Delivery and get the Xbox One version, too.
It’s designed to prevent situations where you buy the latest and greatest game on Xbox One in the coming months and then have to repurchase it again for the Xbox Series X. Not every studio is going to participate in Smart Delivery, but it’s starting to look like a large majority will. Microsoft has...
Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed In a teaser video for the Xbox Series X gameplay event on May 7, Microsoft revealed the Series X boot animation and sound. The animation was accompanied by the caption, "boot up a new episode of Inside Xbox this Thursday." The new...
Microsoft is revealing the Xbox Series X boot screen animation today and is promising to focus on first-party Xbox Game Studios games during a July event. In a... The Verge Also reported by •9to5Toys •USATODAY.com •engadget
