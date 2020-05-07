Global  

Laplink launches a free Windows Store edition of PCmover

betanews Thursday, 7 May 2020
Laplink's PCmover tool has been around for a while now, making the process of migrating to a new PC easier and faster than ever. Now the company has launched the new PCmover - Windows Store Edition which has a key difference to other versions. This particular edition of the software brings support for Windows 10 S. Also known as Windows 10 in S Mode this is a more secure mode of Windows which aims to improve security by only allowing users to install apps from the Microsoft Store. PCmover - Windows Store Edition is the first PC migration tool to… [Continue Reading]
