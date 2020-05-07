Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Today, PUBG Mobile released the massive 0.18.0 update introducing alterations and improvements in Miramar desert map. In addition to that, the update also brings Cheer Park, a new results page UI, AG currency, and the new Royale Pass for PUBG Mobile Season 13, which will be available from May 13. The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is approximately 1.8 […]



The post PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Is Live: ‘Mad Miramar’ Map Gets Sandstorms appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

