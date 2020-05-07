Sony’s truly wireless WF-1000XM3’s drop to a new low of $165 (Reg. $230)

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

6ave via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black for *$164.99* *shipped*. Normally $230, and going for as much at Amazon right now, this is $24 below our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we've tracked. Offering a truly-wireless design, these earbuds also pack active noise cancellation which helps to block out distractions around you. If you're working from home right now, it might be hard to focus. Just toss these earbuds in, turn on some Apple Music, Spotify, or Pandora, and enjoy some serenity. Rated 4/5 stars, and in our hands-on review, we called them "the new champs."


