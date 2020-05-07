Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony’s truly wireless WF-1000XM3’s drop to a new low of $165 (Reg. $230)

9to5Toys Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Sony’s truly wireless WF-1000XM3’s drop to a new low of $165 (Reg. $230)6ave via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds in Black for *$164.99* *shipped*. Normally $230, and going for as much at Amazon right now, this is $24 below our last mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a truly-wireless design, these earbuds also pack active noise cancellation which helps to block out distractions around you. If you’re working from home right now, it might be hard to focus. Just toss these earbuds in, turn on some Apple Music, Spotify, or Pandora, and enjoy some serenity. Rated 4/5 stars, and in our hands-on review, we called them “the new champs.”

more…

The post Sony’s truly wireless WF-1000XM3’s drop to a new low of $165 (Reg. $230) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Playstation offering free games [Video]

Playstation offering free games

Sony is helping people play at home. New downloads are available until May 5th.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Western New Yorkers taking a detour for low gas prices [Video]

Western New Yorkers taking a detour for low gas prices

Western New Yorkers taking a detour for low gas prices

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

CRAFTSMAN’s 2-tool 20V drill combo kit hits new low of $99 (Reg. $120+)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V Drill Combo Kit for *$99* *shipped*. Normally around $125 or so, it’s on sale for $120 for Ace Rewards Members right now...
9to5Toys

Sony’s new WF-SP800N truly wireless earbuds eye AirPods for supremacy

Sony has announced its latest entry into the highly competitive earbud market today with its new WF-SP800N truly wireless offering. These new earbuds fit in...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this