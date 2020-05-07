Global  

Elon Musk says there's a chance his AI-brain-chip company will be putting implants in humans within a year

Thursday, 7 May 2020
Elon Musk says there's a chance his AI-brain-chip company will be putting implants in humans within a year· Elon Musk says the brain implant his company Neuralink is working on could potentially be ready to be put inside a patient within a year.
· Musk made similar claims in 2019, saying that he hoped to have an implant in a patient by the end of 2020.
· Neuralink's chip would be implanted directly into the skull so that it...
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Elon Musk Confesses Feelings Toward Warren Buffett

Elon Musk Confesses Feelings Toward Warren Buffett 00:32

 Elon Musk said in an interview with Joe Rogan that he isn’t the “biggest fan” of Warren Buffett. During his conversation about wealth, Musk said the term “billionaire has become a pejorative.” According to Business Insider, he said if you’ve “organized a company” that gives you the...

