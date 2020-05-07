Elon Musk says there's a chance his AI-brain-chip company will be putting implants in humans within a year
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () · Elon Musk says the brain implant his company Neuralink is working on could potentially be ready to be put inside a patient within a year.
· Musk made similar claims in 2019, saying that he hoped to have an implant in a patient by the end of 2020.
· Neuralink's chip would be implanted directly into the skull so that it...
Elon Musk said in an interview with Joe Rogan that he isn’t the “biggest fan” of Warren Buffett. During his conversation about wealth, Musk said the term “billionaire has become a pejorative.” According to Business Insider, he said if you’ve “organized a company” that gives you the...
Reuters Elon Musk says Tesla may leave its Palo Alto headquarters and Fremont, California factory. In a tweet Saturday morning, the chief executive continued his outrage against shelter-in-place orders..
Tesla is currently working on two of the most hotly anticipated cars, not just for itself, but the whole auto market. However, it seems the electric vehicle (EV)... The Next Web Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •Business Insider