So that’s how you pronounce X Æ A-12 Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Image: Elon Musk / Twitter



On May 4th, 2020, Elon Musk and his partner Claire “Grimes” Boucher welcomed their first child together and soon after revealed the baby’s name: X Æ A-12.



If you’re like me, you’re probably wondering, “How the hell do I pronounce that?” Musk appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience today, and the first thing the pair discussed was Musk’s newborn son, with Rogan asking how to pronounce the boy’s name.



Musk said his son’s name is pronounced “X Ash A 12.” The X is just “X” and the A-12 is just “A 12.”



"X Æ A-12’s name may run into some administrative issues in California"



Musk went into a bit of backstory on the choice, mentioning Grimes “mostly came up with the name.” Grimes also tweeted a breakdown of what each part of their son’s name... Image: Elon Musk / TwitterOn May 4th, 2020, Elon Musk and his partner Claire “Grimes” Boucher welcomed their first child together and soon after revealed the baby’s name: X Æ A-12.If you’re like me, you’re probably wondering, “How the hell do I pronounce that?” Musk appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience today, and the first thing the pair discussed was Musk’s newborn son, with Rogan asking how to pronounce the boy’s name.Musk said his son’s name is pronounced “X Ash A 12.” The X is just “X” and the A-12 is just “A 12.”"X Æ A-12’s name may run into some administrative issues in California"Musk went into a bit of backstory on the choice, mentioning Grimes “mostly came up with the name.” Grimes also tweeted a breakdown of what each part of their son’s name... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this