9to5Toys Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Groupon is offering a 2-month trial to Apple News+ for *FREE* for new subscribers. Normally $10 per month, Apple only offers a 1-month subscription at no-cost to those who have never joined News+ before. The only time we’ve seen a better deal offered was during Black Friday 2019 when Apple offered a 3-month trial to this service. Apple’s News+ service gives you and your entire family (up to six people) access to hundreds of magazines, newspapers, and more. You’ll enjoy articles from The New Yorker, TIME, The Atlantic, New York Magazine, Vogue, ELLE, Bon Appétit, Sports Illustrated, Vanity Fair, and much more with your Apple News+ subscription. Learn more about Apple News+ in our announcement coverage.

The post Enjoy 2-months of Apple News+ absolutely FREE with this promotion ($20 value) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
