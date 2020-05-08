Community’s cast is reuniting for a virtual table read to benefit COVID-19 relief Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Much of the cast of Community will reunite for a virtual table read to support COVID-19 relief, according to Variety. The table read and a fan Q&A will be live streamed on the Community YouTube channel on May 18th at 5PM ET.



Actors Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong, as well as Community creator Dan Harmon, will all participate in the table read, reports Variety. They will be doing a read of the episode “Cooperative Polygraphy” from the show’s fifth season. The live stream will raise money for José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods.



