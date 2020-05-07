Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Viral conspiracy theory video tests companies' misinformation policies

Viral conspiracy theory video tests companies' misinformation policies

engadget Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
A viral video peddling conspiracy theories about the coronavirus has become the latest flashpoint for social media platforms struggling to contain health misinformation. The video, an almost 30-minute clip from a film known as “Plandemic Movie” or “P...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Univision Joins Nielsen’s Addressable TV Beta [Video]

Univision Joins Nielsen’s Addressable TV Beta

CHICAGO - Nielsen's consortium that is beta-testing addressable TV advertising technology has just got a big name broadcast tester, in the shape of Hispanic TV netword Univision. Nielsen recently began..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:37Published
Customers totally missed this Starbucks employee's drive-thru prank [Video]

Customers totally missed this Starbucks employee's drive-thru prank

A Starbucks employee is going viral after sharing her creative drive-thru prank, which most customers seemed not to notice.The employee, who goes by the username lightningmcquinn24 on social media,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Gowdy Didn’t Author Viral Conspiracy Theory

Gowdy Didn’t Author Viral Conspiracy TheoryA viral Facebook post, spreading a political conspiracy theory about COVID-19, is wrongly attributed to former Rep. Trey Gowdy. Gowdy confirmed to us that he did...
FactCheck.org

US authorities investigate after woman punches dog in viral video

US authorities investigate after woman punches dog in viral videoWarning: Distressing content US authorities are investigating after a disturbing video of a woman beating a dog went viral on Twitter, prompting a wave of...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #Engadget #EngadgetRSSFeed #tech Viral conspiracy theory video tests companies’ misinformation p https://t.co/q3QDjh0kMW 24 seconds ago

CehBeachActual

SamClemensIsMySpiritAnimal RT @willsommer: Millions of people have watched "Plandemic," a viral conspiracy theory video starring Dr. Judy Mikovits and attacking Dr. F… 45 seconds ago

YTGConsulting

YTG Consulting Viral conspiracy theory video tests companies' misinformation policies https://t.co/ohUvbmmDGl 2 minutes ago

telephony55

Peter RT @Kingfreespeech: The viral planDemic video has been removed from YouTube. I’m starting to get very angry. If everything being said i… 2 minutes ago

thecsstreet

TheCryptoStreet.com™ Viral conspiracy theory video tests companies' misinformation policies https://t.co/HPBzCjmtti https://t.co/SvQ9vWTtP1 5 minutes ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Viral conspiracy theory video tests companies' misinformation policies https://t.co/tJF7IHC50d https://t.co/A4MfZWjC47 5 minutes ago

nswint

Noah Swint Viral conspiracy theory video tests companies' misinformation policies https://t.co/ZnRzB1y6PF 6 minutes ago

Ric9871Ric

Ric Olsen Viral conspiracy theory video tests companies' misinformation policies https://t.co/08B1u9vouz via @ric9871ric… https://t.co/jKn8dLb6wC 10 minutes ago