Viral conspiracy theory video tests companies' misinformation policies
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () A viral video peddling conspiracy theories about the coronavirus has become the latest flashpoint for social media platforms struggling to contain health misinformation. The video, an almost 30-minute clip from a film known as “Plandemic Movie” or “P...
CHICAGO - Nielsen's consortium that is beta-testing addressable TV advertising technology has just got a big name broadcast tester, in the shape of Hispanic TV netword Univision. Nielsen recently began..