Fossbytes Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Yesterday, on Xbox 20/20 Livestream, Microsoft revealed the first 10 games that will support the company’s Smart Delivery program. Microsoft’s Smart Delivery is a free upgrade program that allows the players to pay for a game only once. If players buy the latest version of the game for Xbox One, then the Smart Delivery program […]

The post Cyberpunk 2077 & 10 Other Games To Get Free Upgrade For Xbox Series X appeared first on Fossbytes.
