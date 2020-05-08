Cyberpunk 2077 & 10 Other Games To Get Free Upgrade For Xbox Series X
Friday, 8 May 2020 () Yesterday, on Xbox 20/20 Livestream, Microsoft revealed the first 10 games that will support the company’s Smart Delivery program. Microsoft’s Smart Delivery is a free upgrade program that allows the players to pay for a game only once. If players buy the latest version of the game for Xbox One, then the Smart Delivery program […]
The post Cyberpunk 2077 & 10 Other Games To Get Free Upgrade For Xbox Series X appeared first on Fossbytes.
Xbox Series X Boot Screen Revealed, 'Halo Infinite' Event Confirmed In a teaser video for the Xbox Series X gameplay event on May 7, Microsoft revealed the Series X boot animation and sound. The animation was accompanied by the caption, "boot up a new episode of Inside Xbox this Thursday." The new...
Microsoft is revealing the Xbox Series X boot screen animation today and is promising to focus on first-party Xbox Game Studios games during a July event. In a... The Verge Also reported by •USATODAY.com •The Next Web •9to5Toys
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Techison Cyberpunk 2077 & 10 Other Games To Get Free Upgrade For Xbox Series X - https://t.co/4A3Q87dYAq
#technews#techison https://t.co/fApfCfk34A 17 minutes ago
rmac@abu_zafar Funny enough MS owns Shadowrun and use the ip to make a game, yet the spend money marketing and building… https://t.co/aFi5Q38QLu 6 hours ago