Europe's fifth largest bank leaks sensitive information online Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Santander, the fifth largest bank in Europe and the 16th largest in the world, has been leaking sensitive company data due to a misconfiguration on one of its websites. Security analysts at CyberNews discovered that Santander's Belgian branch, Santander Consumer Bank, had a misconfiguration in its blog domain that allowed for its files to be indexed. The indexed files include an SQL dump and a JSON file that could be used by hackers to launch phishing attacks. The JSON file contained Santander's Cloudfront API keys. By getting these keys, hackers are able to swap out Santander’s real content -- images,… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources How safe is your money in the bank?



Worried customers were seen queuing up outside Yes Bank's branches in India earlier this month. The reason? The country's fifth largest private bank suspended its operations and was placed under a.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 24:30 Published on March 16, 2020

Tweets about this