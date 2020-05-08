Add 128GB of SanDisk portable USB-C storage to your Mac or Chromebook for $20

Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amazon offers the SanDisk 128GB USB-C Flash Drive for *$19.99 Prime shipped*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $60 but trends around $30 at retailers like Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon in nearly a year. This flash drive is an ideal pair with the latest MacBooks from Apple thanks to the inclusion of USB-C connectivity and its retractable design. You can count on transfer speeds up to 150MB/s here, which is great for moving around high-resolution content, 4K video, and more. It’s a great option if you’re rocking a 128GB MacBook and want to double storage for important documents and the like. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



