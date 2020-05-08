To celebrate the launch of the brand new Downloadcrew, we're giving you AVG Internet Security 2020, worth $69.95, for free!

Global  

During 'shelter at home' many have had to resort to working outside the office. If your employer didn’t have the time or finances to provide new equipment, you may be forced to use your own computer(s) for a prolonged period on sensitive material. Ask yourself: is your network safe? In the absence of your IT department, you’ll need to rely on your own know-how. Better still, install commercial-grade security software -- and there’s few better than Avast’s AVG Internet Security 2020. And here’s the clincher: we’re giving it to you completely for FREE. Yes, you heard us right -- instead… [Continue Reading]
