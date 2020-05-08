A hacker is trying to break Ohio’s tool for reporting workers who quit during the pandemic

Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Photo by Megan JELINGER/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Photo by Megan JELINGER/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesOhio asked employers to report workers who stay home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, but at least one person is trying to clog the system in protest. As the state begins lifting its shelter-in-place orders, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) posted a form for reporting coronavirus-related "employee fraud" — in other words, people who quit their jobs or refuse to work because they're concerned about contracting COVID-19. In response, someone released a script that submits junk data through the form, aiming to drown out the real reports from employers.


