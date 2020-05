Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Tesla has not been given the “green light” to open its factory in Fremont, California, Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan said in a videostreamed town hall meeting Friday. Tesla has made plans to open as early as Friday in defiance of the county’s extended stay-at-home order. Tesla said in an internal email sent […] 👓 View full article