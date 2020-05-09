Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

9 new trailers you should watch this week

The Verge Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
9 new trailers you should watch this weekPhoto: Aaron Epstein / Netflix

I watched HBO’s new film Bad Education last week. The whole thing felt a bit like a heist movie in reverse — it’s about a superintendent who’s stealing money from his school district, only you’re watching as the crime unravels, rather than as it plays out.

It’s a fun film, in large part thanks to Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney taking on some big characters. But the movie also takes the course a lot of true-story movies do, where they worry more about telling you what happened than they do about building characters.

I think this works to a point. It’s a wild story, and they do an entertaining job telling it. But I wish the film pushed a little further into who these people are. Showing the crime only as it’s unraveled is a cool way to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Restaurants struggling with new reality

Restaurants struggling with new reality 02:34

 This week, Fox 4 Morning News has been focusing on the phase one struggles local restaurant owners are dealing with, as we all work to rebound and navigate our way to a new normal. The safety aspect of all this brings some real changes to day-to-day operations. But as Jessica Alpern explains,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

TSA Might Add Temperature Checks To Screening Procedures [Video]

TSA Might Add Temperature Checks To Screening Procedures

The Transportation Security Administration might add a new step to its pre-boarding screening procedures. According to Gizmodo TSA agents might begin to check temperatures in U.S. airports. The new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Deandre Baker Turns Himself In On Robbery, Assault Charges [Video]

Deandre Baker Turns Himself In On Robbery, Assault Charges

A Giants player made headlines this week after a warrant was issued for his arrest; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

archTIS raises $1.65 million in placement to new and existing shareholders

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has raised $1.65 million in a placement to new and existing shareholders at 5.5 cents per share with funds to help execute the company’s...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Stock Alert: Co-Diagnostics Hits New 52-week High

Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX), a molecular diagnostics company, are climbing more than 15 percent or $3.58 in Thursday's morning trade at $27.00, after...
RTTNews Also reported by •News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this