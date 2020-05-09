Kwikset’s $38.50 Keypad Deadbolt will boost + simplify home security (35% off)

Saturday, 9 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt (92640-001) for *$38.74 shipped*. That’s over $21 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. I recently moved and initially had to use keys to enter my new home. Having used passcode-enabled deadbolts for around 3-years, it didn’t take me long to upgrade both my front and garage doors. This happens to be the lock I chose and have yet to regret my decision. I chose these because they have physical buttons, a modern look, and were highly-affordable. This model sports automatic locking after a custom time interval ranging from 10-99 seconds. Utilizing this ability will lead to a setup where your home’s entry gets secured without needing to give it a second thought. Rated 4.4/5 stars. more…



