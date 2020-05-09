Google celebrates Mother’s Day 2020 w/ Doodle, interactive card-maker
Saturday, 9 May 2020 () To celebrate Mother’s Day 2020, Google is debuting a new interactive homepage Doodle that lets you craft a card for the holiday that you can even send as a virtual Mother’s Day card.
