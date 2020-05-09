Global  

Google celebrates Mother's Day 2020 w/ Doodle, interactive card-maker

9to5Google Saturday, 9 May 2020
To celebrate Mother’s Day 2020, Google is debuting a new interactive homepage Doodle that lets you craft a card for the holiday that you can even send as a virtual Mother’s Day card.

The post Google celebrates Mother’s Day 2020 w/ Doodle, interactive card-maker appeared first on 9to5Google.
How To Celebrate Mother's Day While Social Distancing

How To Celebrate Mother's Day While Social Distancing 01:52

 While we can't get together in the usual way this Mother's Day, with a little imagination, you can still celebrate your mother virtually and get her what she really wants; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

A special tribute on Mother's Day from Corona Warriors: Watch | Oneindia News

A special tribute on Mother's Day from Corona Warriors: Watch | Oneindia News

A speial tribute to all the mothers. Corona Warriors take this day to pay their respects to their mothers and all the mothers who have sacrificed their comforts to raise and make them into what they..

Retail restrictions relaxed ahead of Mother's Day gift rush

Retail restrictions relaxed ahead of Mother's Day gift rush

Retail restrictions relaxed ahead of Mother's Day gift rush

Coronavirus outbreak: Google urges people to play 2016 doodle game peppers and ice-cream

Coronavirus outbreak: Google urges people to play 2016 doodle game peppers and ice-creamAfter sharing an interactive doodle featuring the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, on Monday, Google shared throwback game from 2016 in order to urge people to stay at...
Mid-Day

Google wants to help cure your boredom with its most popular Doodle games [Updated]

Right now, so many of us around the world are stuck at home, eager for a way to fill the time. For two weeks, Google is going to do its part to help cure your...
9to5Google

