Saudi 24 News Official announcement of the Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A phones https://t.co/huHlauVEqt 11 seconds ago

Rehana Khambaty RT @realmemobiles: Reach the zenith with the unique design of #realmeNarzo10 and get ready to #FeelThePower. Watch the launch video online… 5 minutes ago

Rehana Khambaty RT @realmemobiles: realme @realmemobiles Time to #FeelThePower and immerse yourself in a truly cinematic experience with the Outstanding D… 5 minutes ago

Rehana Khambaty RT @realmemobiles: Who is Narzo for? For young players who desire epic gaming & entertainment. The #realmeNarzo series stand for 'power' &… 5 minutes ago

Rehana Khambaty RT @realmemobiles: Have you experienced real power? Introducing #realmeNarzo10A with 5000mAh Battery and Triple Rear Camera, to #FeelThePow… 5 minutes ago

Syamanth Sreejith HEADLINES EIGHTY: Realme Narzo 10A goes official in India for $112 https://t.co/7uMrrDeI0R 25 minutes ago

Revü Philippines The new #RealmeNarzo smartphone series is official in India! See the just-launched budget phones' prices and specs… https://t.co/owKMKmgT1N 34 minutes ago