Shanghai Disneyland reopens with mandatory face masks and social distancing

Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Shanghai Disneyland has reopened, but with new health and safety measures. | Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images



Mickey Mouse has returned to Disneyland: capitalism is healing.



After shutting its parks and resorts worldwide in March, Disney is starting to restart what is a core part of its business. The company is beginning with the Shanghai Disney Resort, which began admitting visitors this week for the first time since January.



The park is operating under a slew of new healthy and safety measures, though, the most significant of which is a cap on visitor numbers. A maximum of 24,000 people will be allowed to enter each day, representing around 30 percent of the park’s regular capacity.



