Shanghai Disneyland reopens with mandatory face masks and social distancing

The Verge Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Shanghai Disneyland reopens with mandatory face masks and social distancingShanghai Disneyland has reopened, but with new health and safety measures. | Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

Mickey Mouse has returned to Disneyland: capitalism is healing.

After shutting its parks and resorts worldwide in March, Disney is starting to restart what is a core part of its business. The company is beginning with the Shanghai Disney Resort, which began admitting visitors this week for the first time since January.

The park is operating under a slew of new healthy and safety measures, though, the most significant of which is a cap on visitor numbers. A maximum of 24,000 people will be allowed to enter each day, representing around 30 percent of the park’s regular capacity.

On the ground reports suggest much fewer guests than this showed up on on the first day, and that the mood was somewhat muted, as masked visitors were greeted...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Shanghai Disneyland reopens after three months closure due to conoravirus

Shanghai Disneyland reopens after three months closure due to conoravirus 01:21

 While Mickey Mouse joined familiar Disney characters welcoming the crowds, the Shanghai experience will not be as it was: Instead of parades and fireworks, there are mandatory masks, temperature screenings and social distancing for visitors and employees.

