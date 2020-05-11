This Electric SUV With Half The Cost of Tesla Model Y Aces Range Test
Monday, 11 May 2020 () The Xpeng G3 520, a Chinese Tesla Model Y killer, recently underwent an efficiency test and aced it with flying colors. In the electric range test, the Xpeng G3, an electric crossover SUV, proved to be very efficient. Bjorn Nyland, an EV enthusiast, conducted the test in Norway. In his video, Bjorn said that rules […]
The post This Electric SUV With Half The Cost of Tesla Model Y Aces Range Test appeared first on Fossbytes.