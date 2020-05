Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Good morning friends, and welcome back to TechCrunch’s Equity Monday, a short-form audio hit to kickstart your week. Another weekend at home, another week’s starting from the same spot. How are you holding up? Do you miss your commute yet? Just want to get some breakfast from a kitchen other than your own? I feel you. […] 👓 View full article